U.S. calls for protection of rights of Armenians who either stay in Nagorno-Karabakh or leave

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The United States is concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the latest Azeri attack and believes that the rights of the Armenians who chose to either stay or leave must be protected.

“We are concerned about the situation,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing when asked on Nagorno-Karabakh. “ I will say that in terms of what we think is important, it’s, number one, that the ceasefire that exists now be maintained, that there is no further military action; number two, that the humanitarian needs of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are addressed; and number three, that Azerbaijan and Armenia reach a lasting peace agreement. With regard to the humanitarian situation from the ground, the population of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to remain in their homes in peace and dignity, with respect for their rights and security if they choose to do so. Those who want to leave and return should be allowed safe passage overseen by a neutral, independent third party. And Azerbaijan has a responsibility to protect civilians and ensure the humane treatment of all, including those it suspects of being combatants.”