At least 20 dead, 290 wounded and multiple missing in Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot explosion

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 20 people died and 290 were wounded in the September 25 fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh, local authorities said Tuesday.

The victims are hospitalized in the Republican Medical Center, the Arevik hospital, the Ivanyan clinic and the clinic of the Russian peacekeeping mission.

7 victims died in hospital, and unidentified bodies of another 13 victims were taken to the coroner’s office, the Nagorno-Karabakh healthcare ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of victims are in critical condition.

Multiple others are missing.