Deaths and multiple injuries reported in fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh
20:17, 25 September 2023
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Deaths and injuries are reported in the fuel depot explosion outside Stepanakert.
The Nagorno-Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations said the explosion took place at a fuel depot near the Stepanakert-Askeran road. The powerful blast resulted in deaths and injuries. The authorities did not specify the number of victims.
Multiple people with burns have been hospitalized.
