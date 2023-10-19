Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Deaths and multiple injuries reported in fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Deaths and injuries are reported in the fuel depot explosion outside Stepanakert.

The Nagorno-Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations said the explosion took place at a fuel depot near the Stepanakert-Askeran road. The powerful blast resulted in deaths and injuries. The authorities did not specify the number of victims.

Multiple people with burns have been hospitalized.








