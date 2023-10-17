US committed to working with Armenian government on addressing humanitarian needs emerging from recent violence - Biden

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. USAID Administrator Samantha Power has conveyed U.S. President Joe Biden’s letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The letter reads as follows:

“His Excellency

Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

Yerevan

Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

I send my best wishes to you and the people of Armenia as you celebrate your Independence Day. This year, as we mark this proud occasion, we are also mourning the recent loss of life of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. I have asked Samantha Power, a key member of my cabinet, to personally convey to you the strong support of the United States and my Administration for Armenia’s pursuit of a dignified and durable regional peace that maintains your sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and democracy.

Armenia has demonstrated its commitment to that purpose by engaging in peace talks with Azerbaijan as well as implementing critical economic reforms, improving government accountability, and strengthening democratic institutions. I assure you the United States will continue to stand beside Armenia as you work to strengthen your democracy at home and seek stability in your neighborhood.

The United States is committed to working with your government on addressing humanitarian needs emerging from the recent violence, which Administrator Power will discuss with you in depth. We will also continue to strengthen our cooperation on energy diversification, resilience and security, as demonstrated by our recent joint military exercises.

Armenia’s rich history has inspired nations and people everywhere to strive for liberty and justice. And the Armenian-American community continues to be a source of strength in my own country. In the year ahead, I hope to continue to further deepen and strengthen the bonds between our nations – and our people.”