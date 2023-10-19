Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

6,650 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 6,650 forcibly displaced people entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of 17:00, September 25, the Armenian government said in a statement.

The government is providing accommodation to everyone in need.

The needs assessment is ongoing.

