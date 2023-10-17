United States Senator Gary Peters meets PM Pashinyan, reiterates US support for Armenia’s territorial integrity

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with United States Senator Gary Peters, who is leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia on a visit.

PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the Senator’s visit to Armenia at this difficult situation for the Armenian people, and emphasized the importance of US support in overcoming the current problems, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The Armenian Prime Minister attached importance to the existing close partnership with the US, including in strengthening democracy in Armenia, effective implementation of reforms and other directions.

Senator Peters expressed concern about the grave humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need for delivering humanitarian aid: food, medication and other essential supplies. The Senator shared his impressions from his visits to the Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces and reiterated US support for Armenia’s territorial integrity.

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and issues related to the agenda of protecting the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh were also discussed.