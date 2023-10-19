Over 100 bodies found during ongoing search and rescue operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Search and rescue operations for missing or dead servicemen and civilians continue in Nagorno-Karabakh since September 21, the Nagorno-Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations said in a statement on Monday.

1 body of a civilian was found on September 21 in the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert.

On September 22, 1 wounded serviceman was found and evacuated from Ghaybalishen, Shushi region, and bodies of 2 servicemen were recovered from Charektar.

On September 23, 68 bodies were evacuated, including bodies of 4 civilians from Sarnaghbyur village (2 children and elderly couple).

2 civilians were found in Nakhijevanik and Sarushen villages with non-life-threatening wounds.

On September 24, 34 bodies were recovered from various areas, and 3 civilians were found in the village of Shosh in Askeran region.

Search and rescue operations continue.

The last time Nagorno-Karabakh reported the death toll in the September 19-20 Azeri attack was on September 20, when it said that at least 200 people died and over 400 were wounded.