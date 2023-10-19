ICRC evacuates victims of Azeri attack from Martakert to Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 17 people wounded in the September 19-20 Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh have been evacuated from Martakert to Stepanakert by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

ICRC Stepanakert office communications officer Eteri Musayelyan told ARMENPRESS that 17 wounded persons were transported from Martakert to Stepanakert on September 23.