Armenia appoints new Ambassador to India

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree on appointing Vahagn Afyan as the new Armenian Ambassador to India, replacing Yuri Babakhanyan.

The appointment was made at the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Babakhanyan has been relieved of duties as ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

 

 








