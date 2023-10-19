Evacuated children and elderly face difficult conditions at Stepanakert airport – updates from NK

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Civilians evacuated from villages nearby Askeran in Nagorno-Karabakh are sheltered in the territory of the Stepanakert airport for already a few days, while others are staying at the homes of their relatives in relatively safer settlements, Askeran regional administration spokesperson Anahit Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“I visited Askeran yesterday, I moved to the village because there was no electricity. There were some who stayed overnight in the city. And now many of us plan to return, we are waiting for the power supply to be restored,” Petrosyan said, adding that there are no refugees from other towns in Askeran.

The atmosphere at the airport was depressing, and the conditions were especially difficult for the children and the elderly requiring assistance.

Asked how she imagines the future in Nagorno-Karabakh, Anahit Petrosyan said, “This is a very difficult question. I definitely want to stay here, but there is no clear agreement yet. Nevertheless, in case of guarantees – although we’d most probably not be able to trust in any guarantees anymore – I’d prefer to stay in Artsakh. I don’t want to be exiled and lose my homeland.”

Meanwhile, Lusine Zakaryan, a reporter in Martakert, said that residents are still in the town.

“It’s still unclear what will happen. There’s no power supply, virtually no communication. I have somehow managed to have communication with mobile internet. We are getting something to eat from the vegetable gardens near the homes, we cook food and bake bread on the stove,” Zakaryan said.

Speaking about her vision for the future, she said, “When there are Azeris all around, there’s no sense to speak about the people staying here.”