People in Nagorno-Karabakh desperately trying to find their loved ones

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Streets in Stepanakert are filled with displaced people who are desperately trying to find their loved ones after the Azerbaijani attack in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, in a post on X, said that his office has been receiving calls from people trying to receive any news about their families.

“People are desperately looking for each other, calling the HRD office to find out at least some news about their relatives. All the streets of Stepanakert are filled with displaced people, hungry, scared, and in uncertainty,” Stepanyan said.

People are desperately looking for each other, calling the HRD office to find out at least some news about their relatives.

All the streets of Stepanakert are filled with displaced people, hungry, scared, and in uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/ps0VTdrrcq — Gegham Stepanyan #StopArtsakhBlockade (@Gegham_Artsakh) September 21, 2023

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. On September 20, the attack was halted after Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia with Azerbaijan. At least 200 people were killed and over 400 were wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh.