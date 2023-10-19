Azeri bombings have stopped, says Stepanakert journalist

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Bombings and shootings around Stepanakert have stopped, a local reporter in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital told ARMENPRESS.

Gayane Gevorgyan, a journalist working in Stepanakert, told ARMENPRESS that the sounds of gunfire stopped at 13:00.

“People still hesitate to get out of the bomb shelters, only a few people have come out for some fresh air, so to say,” Gevorgyan said.

Gevorgyan said that an Azeri shell hit close to her home in the evening of September 19. Gevorgyan and her children escaped unharmed and took shelter in a basement of another home. Her home was damaged in the bombing.

An agreement on establishing a complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting 13:00, September 20 has been reached at the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Office announced.