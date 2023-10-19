Residents in Stepanakert urged to remain in bomb shelters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Stepanakert City Hall has called on citizens to remain sheltered and avoid movements.

“Due to the panic among the population, some families, acting under their own initiative, have gone towards the airport (the deployment location of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh) with the goal of getting evacuated. We inform you that there is no need for movements at this moment, and we urge everyone to maintain safety rules and remain in bomb shelters. The Stepanakert City Hall will provide additional information in case of the need for evacuation,” Stepanakert City Hall said in a statement.