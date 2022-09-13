Ukraine calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to settle conflict politically and diplomatically

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian foreign ministry reacted to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border tension after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko said that Ukraine is closely following the recent developments in the situation at the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We urge the parties to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in compliance with the international law norms, particularly the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states within their internationally recognized borders,” Nikolenko said in part.