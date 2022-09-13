Armenia to apply to ECHR over Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will send a document to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) today on taking interim measures against Azerbaijan, Armenian Representative to ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan’s spokesperson Hasmik Samvelyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said that the application will include everything about Azerbaijan’s attack on civilian settlements in Armenia. “We will issue a notification on our website after sending the document,” she added.

At least 49 Armenian troops were killed and three civilians were wounded when Azerbaijan launched a major attack in several directions against Armenia 00:05 September 13. Both military and civilian infrastructure were hit. In some directions the Azeri troops continue attempts to advance.