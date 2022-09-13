NATO calls for immediate cessation of hostilities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs & Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia Javier Colomina expressed concern over the Azeri attacks on Armenia.

“Very concerned about attacks along the Armenia and Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia. NATO calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent de-escalation,” Colomina tweeted.