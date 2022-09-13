Progress achieved on diplomatic path must not be squandered – OSCE Polish Chairmanship

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Polish Chairmanship of the OSCE is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on Armenia on September 13.

“The escalation of military hostility at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan needs to cease immediately. The progress achieved on the diplomatic path must not be squandered. Polish OSCE Chairmanship remains ready to assist in achieving a lasting solution,” the Polish Chairmanship of the OSCE tweeted.