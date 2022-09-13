Situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact relatively stable

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact remains relatively stable as of 09:00, September 13 and no significant incidents were recorded compared to the previous day, the Artsakh authorities said.

“Since various parts of the Stepanakert-Yerevan interstate road are close to the military actions it could be dangerous for travel. Given the seriousness of the situation we call on citizens to travel only for highly essential purposes for now. The necessary information will be issued in the event of a possible change in the situation. We call on the population to maintain calm and vigilance and follow only official news,” the Artsakh authorities said through a statement published by the Artsakh Information Center.

Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on Armenia September 13 shortly after midnight.