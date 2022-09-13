French President considers further escalation of tension unacceptable

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Pashinyan informed that starting from midnight Azerbaijan started provocative and aggressive military operations against the sovereign territory of Armenia in different directions of the border, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed deep concern about the created situation and emphasized the importance of adequate reaction of the international community.

President Macron considered further escalation of tension unacceptable and stressed the need to de-escalate the situation.