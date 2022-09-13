Azerbaijan launches massive artillery, drone bombardment of Armenian positions in Goris, Sotk and Jermuk
- 02:14 Azerbaijan violates Armenia’s territorial integrity – French MP
- 02:04 Situation along Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line is relatively calm
- 01:54 Intense firefight continues after Azerbaijani attack
- 01:09 Azerbaijan launches massive artillery, drone bombardment of Armenian positions in Goris, Sotk and Jermuk
- 09.12-21:36 France to continue issuing visas to Russians, but changes issuance terms
- 09.12-21:17 Defense Ministry’s Military Control Service conducts inspections in military unit
- 09.12-21:10 30th anniversary of partnership between Armenia and World Bank celebrated in Yerevan
- 09.12-20:59 At meeting with Russian Ambassador, ARF representatives highlight guarantee of security of Artsakh-Armenians
- 09.12-20:46 Armenian Minister of Healthcare, WHO Director-General meet in Israel
- 09.12-20:35 Brussels closely follows ongoing situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Peter Stano
- 09.12-19:28 Armenian President assesses cooperation with World Bank effective
- 09.12-19:16 PM visits Ashtarak town, discusses concept of Academic City
- 09.12-18:28 2nd Hawk UAV Competition held in Lori province: Emergency Situations Ministry supports innovative technology development
- 09.12-18:04 President of Artsakh signs decree on establishing Public Council
- 09.12-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-22
- 09.12-17:45 Asian Stocks up - 12-09-22
- 09.12-17:24 €9 million: Eduard Spertsyan becomes highest valued Armenian football player
- 09.12-17:12 "Don’t be afraid to lose, it makes you stronger": Olympic champion Yana Egorian meets young Armenian fencers in Yerevan
- 09.12-15:36 New gun control law to “maximally control” risks with certification procedure – says MP
- 09.12-14:16 Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report
- 09.12-14:10 Speaker of Parliament says shorter military service for payment will make armed forces more professional
- 09.12-13:12 Two villages in Artsakh come under 30-minute heavy machine gun fire from Azerbaijani forces
- 09.12-12:45 Speaker of Parliament praises “very successful” Minister of Defense amid major reforms
- 09.12-12:29 Armenia to keep raising PoW issue in all international meetings until everyone returns – Speaker
- 09.12-12:16 Opposition MPs could lose seats upon reaching limit of unexcused absences - Speaker
15:49, 09.08.2022
3294 views We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan
15:23, 09.10.2022
2764 views U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker
14:16, 09.07.2022
2754 views STARMUS VI: By studying Mars we learn about Earth – NASA engineer Arbi Karapetian
15:36, 09.06.2022
2600 views 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
21:09, 09.08.2022
2406 views World Council of Churches 11th Assembly appeals to UN, EU and Azerbaijan for immediate release of Armenian POWs