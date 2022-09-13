Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Azerbaijan launches massive artillery, drone bombardment of Armenian positions in Goris, Sotk and Jermuk

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Starting 00:05, September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched intensive artillery and large caliber firearm shelling of Armenian positions in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.
The Azerbaijani forces are also using UAVs in the attack, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
 







