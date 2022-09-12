Revytech will endeavor to grow into a massive supranational corporation via its revolutionary technologies

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Revytech, a company offering technologically innovative solutions, embarked on a mission to become Armenia's number one IT company through an unorthodox approach. On September 10, at the general meeting of Revytech shareholders, the company's General Director Tigran Simonyan presented action objectives, strategic directions, priorities, and the necessity of establishing technology companies of such in Armenia.

According to Tigran Simonyan, the company's mission is to provide multiple technologically complex and high-quality services from a single vendor to meet customer needs and create additional value. "Our goal is to build a number one IT company in Armenia, which will perform a key role in the global market. Revitech will endeavor to grow into a massive supranational corporation. Fortunately, we are not alone in our mission. We have strong network of partners and aim to become their first and sole representatives in Armenia upon establishing contact. The very fact of it will provide impetus to enter the international market. Today businesses undergo digital transformation rapidly, and only those who welcome these changes and quickly respond to new conditions derive benefits,” said Tigran Simonyan.

Revytech was founded by committed professionals with a wealth of twenty years of experience in implementing various projects in finance and banking. Professional team, knowledge, expertise, and experience, together with institutional nexus with the world's leading technology companies, are the prerequisites for Revytech aspires to become the leader in Armenia.

Revytech team members have presented the main directions and current projects and the company's further activities the development of which is currently being actively worked on.

Revytech Board member, Software Development Director Sergey Teleshev mentioned in his speech: "Unflagging faith is what creates favorable circumstances for such initiatives. When a team is committed to the idea and has a firm belief, every obstacle can be surmounted, which is the key to conspicuous success. I can proudly state that we have an accomplished team devoted to the company's mission and opportunities which will lead us to success”.

***

ACBA Technologies acting under the “Revytech” brand, was founded by ACBA Federation and Revolutionary Technologies. Revytech provides services in several directions: software development, creation, and maintenance of infrastructures of any complexity, creation, and management of data centers, design and implementation of structural and optical networks, and design and installation of corporate power supply networks. Being the only official representative of the leading international company UiPath in Armenia, Revytech also provides robotic process automation (RPA) services. The company also offers artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) product development and service delivery, as well as cyber security and information security.