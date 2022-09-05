Coronavirus figures steadily growing, warns Armenian CDC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus figures in Armenia are steadily growing since early August, health authorities warned on September 5.

National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director-General and Head of the National Immunization Program Gayane Sahakyan said at a press conference that a nearly 23% increase has been recorded over the course of the past 14 days. The earlier growth was only 10-12%.

“This isn’t the real picture, not everyone’s getting tested,” Sahakyan said. “This picture is only among the tested population. The number of those infected is actually higher. The increase in the coronavirus infection has been recorded all across the country in all age groups. Most noticeable growth is recorded in children of up to 2 years of age and persons above the age of 60,” Sahakyan said.

One of the reasons of the growth is tourism, according to authorities.

Moreover, the numbers are expected to rise again given the fact that the academic year started in schools and universities.

Most infected people have mild symptoms – a result of vaccinations, according to Sahakyan.

“A part of citizens has a developed immune layer,” she said.

The currently circulating variant is the Omicron.

Sahakyan called for intensifying the vaccination process, noting that all hospitals and clinics are equipped with sufficient quantities of the vaccine.

“If last year we were having 20-25 thousand vaccinations a day during this time period, today we don’t have these numbers. We are only having 300-500 vaccinations a day. The booster shot vaccination is also very low. Only 3,8% of the adult population received the booster shot so far,” she said.

45% of the adult population is fully vaccinated (two doses).