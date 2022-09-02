Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament introduces UN Assistant Secretary-General on security situation in NK and region

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan met today with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenča, the Parliament’s press service said.

During the meeting Ruben Rubinyan presented the current security situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the region caused by the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan. He emphasized the necessity of eliminating the current humanitarian crisis, the problems connected with the displaced people, the elimination of Armenian religious and cultural heritage in Artskah.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General thanked for reception and detailed presentation of the current situation. Highlighting the importance of the close cooperation between Armenia and the United Nations, Miroslav Jenča expressed readiness to support and continue the mutual partnership. He said that the UN is making efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.

The sides also discussed the current normalization process between Armenia and Turkey.