STARMUS VI: Brian May and Serj Tankian to perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. In a few days Armenia will host the 6th edition of the STARMUS festival.

STARMUS Founding-Director, astrophysicist Garik Israelian told reporters at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex – the venue of the festival – that the festival’s format will be unique and one-of-a-kind.

“All Starmus festivals were unique and amazing and we tried to do everything for this festival which will be held in Armenia to be historic and memorable and as good as the previous ones,” Israelian said.

In addition to the lectures and discussions the festival will feature two concerts: STARMUS co-founder, Queen guitarist Brian May will deliver a performance. May performed at virtually all previous festivals, playing one or two pieces, but in Armenia he will deliver 5 and more performances.

Brian May and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, together with a choir, will perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On. During the musical part of the festival a special tribute will be paid to the late duduk master Jivan Gasparyan.

Israelian did not disclose further details but noted that very interesting surprises await the participants.

Other noteworthy events at the festival include the Stephen Hawking Medal awarding ceremony, the 108 Minute Round Table featuring Nobel laureates, the Star Party at Garni where telescopes will be installed.

Over 7000 participants are expected to attend the Discover the Cosmos and Change the World conference during STARMUS VI.

The main lectures, concerts and discussions will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

STARMUS VI festival features presentations by legendary Astronauts, Nobel Prize Winners, prominent figures of science, technology, culture and arts.

Every edition of the festival is organized around a particular theme related to space exploration, and this year’s topic is 50 Years on Mars.

STARMUS VI will take place 5-10 September, 2022 in Yerevan.