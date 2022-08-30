Armenian MPs to depart for Turkey

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan and Armen Gevorgyan will depart for Izmir, Turkey, to take part in the session of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a respective order on sending the lawmakers to Turkey.

The session of the PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development will take place on September 21-24.