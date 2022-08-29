Armenia expected to announce singer for Junior Eurovision 2022 soon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Public Television (Channel One) is holding hearings to select the Armenian representative for the Junior Eurovision 2022 Song Contest.

More than 100 applications were received from Armenia and abroad. The judges selected the top 30 and held live-performance hearings and interviews.

The judges include the Armenian delegation leader to Eurovision Davit Tserunyan, music producer of Public TV Anushik Ter-Ghukasyan, 2011 Junior Eurovision Armenia representative Dalita, Eurovision 2022 Armenia representative Rosa Linn and songwriter Lilit Navasardyan.

The Public Television said it will soon announce the name of Armenia’s delegate to Junior Eurovision 2022.