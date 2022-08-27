Serbian president nominates Ana Brnabic to serve as PM once again
13:58, 27 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has nominated the outgoing prime minister, Ana Brnabic, to be premier once again and form a government to lead the country, Reuters reports.
He also said the new government would face a major overhaul in 2024, two years ahead of new elections, but did not elaborate.
The ruling party has 120 seats in the 250-seat parliament so it will have to seek partners to form a government.
