Embassy of Lebanon in Armenia expresses condolences regarding the tragic incident in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Lebanon in Armenia expressed condolences in connection with the tragic incident that took place in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center.

"The Embassy of Lebanon in Armenia expresses its deepest condolences to all those who lost their relatives as a result of the tragic explosion that took place in the "Surmalu" shopping center on August 14. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery, and our thoughts and prayers remain with the friendly people of Armenia at this difficult time," ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Embassy.