Putin offers condolences over Yerevan market explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent a letter of condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the deadly explosion that hit a market in Yerevan on August 14.

“I express my deepest condolences on the occasion of the deaths that were caused by the fire in a trade center in Yerevan. Please, convey to the families of the victims words of most sincere sympathy and support, and wishes of speedy recovery to all those injured,” President Putin said in the letter published by the Kremlin.