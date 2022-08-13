Retired general Seyran Saroyan dies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Retired Armenian army general, former MP Seyran Saroyan has died, the Public TV’s newswire reported.

Saroyan, 54, began his military career in the late 1980s, serving in the military during the First Nagorno Karabakh war.

He was elected Member of Parliament in 2007 and again in 2012 and 2017.

Saroyan’s awards and decorations include the Courage Medal (1994), Combat Cross Class II (1996, 2002 (NKR), Marshal Baghramyan Medal (1997), For Services to the Fatherland Medal Class I (2006), Andranik Ozanyan Medal (2004) and others.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately reported.