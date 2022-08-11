Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August 2022

Socially vulnerable persons with disabilities to receive free personal assistant service

Socially vulnerable persons with disabilities to receive free personal assistant service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved the regulations and terms of providing personal assistance service (PAS) to people with disabilities.

The service will be free of charge and compensated from the government budget.

Persons having long-term impairments, such as vision, mental, movement impairments whose families are registered as socially vulnerable will be eligible for the program.

The government expects 2450 persons with disabilities to receive the service.

The decision will take effect from 2024, with a test program scheduled for 2023.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]