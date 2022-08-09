China’s Ankang: Example of combining traditional and modern

ANKANG, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese city of Ankang is a fertile ground for investors and is now considered an exclusive example of combination of the traditional and modern.

Journalists participating in the program initiated by the China International Press Communication Centre conducted an introductory visit to Ankang city.

Ankang is in the very heart of China, in the most central part, with a population of about 3,1 million. This is where the healthy characteristics of the Chinese traditional tea get discovered. The processing of silk began here over 2000 years ago.

Being one of the 10 best preserved cities of China, Ankang embarked on a new phase of development and opens big prospects for investors. It is thanks to this very city that the capital of Beijing has clean water.

And with the One Town One Product idea the surrounding towns of Ankang have chosen their development path – tea production and growing vegetable and fruits.

Major toy and pharmaceutical factories are located near Ankang, which have reached massive export volumes.

While getting to know Ankang, during an evening walk in the city center, we talked to the residents: they love their city and have great hopes for the future of the city which has big development prospect.

Photos by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Varvara Hayrapetyan