Kremlin responds to Pashinyan’s statement regarding activity of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The close contacts between Armenia and Russia at various levels will allow to clarify the questions that Yerevan has regarding the activity of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“There are trilateral documents that are considered to be the main starting point. The important is to implement all the obligations assumed by the sides with these documents. If there are questions, they definitely need to be answered. At the same time, we have close contacts with the Armenian side at various levels which will allow us to clarify the existing issues”, he said.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced today that “a number of events that have taken place in Nagorno Karabakh since 2020, including those in recent days, evoke questions from the Armenian public about the content and nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh. “In this context, there is an urgent need to agree the details of the peacekeeping operation there”, the PM said as quoted by TASS.