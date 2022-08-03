Armenia calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions. MFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia, once again reaffirming its commitment to the agenda of establishing peace and stability in the region, calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions and to launch the necessary international mechanisms, ARMENPRESS reports, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a statement on the occasion of the ongoing tensions in Nagorno Karabakh.

" On August 3, 2022, the armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the November 9, 2020, Trilateral Statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, launched aggression in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, resulting in casualties and wounded ones.

Despite the steps undertaken by the Armenian side for achieving stability and peace in the region, Azerbaijan continues its pre-planned policy of terrorizing the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, subjecting them to ethnic cleansing and creeping occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

We remind that the illegal incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Parukh village on March 24 of this year, the attack on the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages on December 11, 2020, in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are cases of similar aggression and violation of the ceasefire.

We consider unacceptable the statements of the Azerbaijani side attempting to unilaterally change the legal regime in the Lachin Corridor defined by provision 6 of the Trilateral Statement, and reaffirm that the road passing through the Lachin Corridor can be changed only according to the plan approved by the parties to the Statement.

As it is clearly defined by the Statement from November 9, within the next three years, the parties (i.e. the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan) should determine the plan for the construction of a new traffic road through the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, with the subsequent redeployment of Russian peacekeeping contingent for the protection of that road.

We emphasize that there is no such plan approved within a trilateral format so far, and we call on all parties to the Trilateral Statement to adhere to their commitments, to put immediate efforts to implement the conditions established by the Statement of November 9, including the maintenance of a ceasefire regime, the opening of regional communications, the release and return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.

We consider it necessary to underscore once again that the Republic of Armenia has fulfilled all its obligations. The reason for the non-implementation of a number of provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9 is the arbitrary interpretations, continued aggressive rhetoric and actions by Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Armenia, reiterating its commitment to the agenda of establishing peace and stability in the region, calls on the international community to undertake measures toward halting the aggressive behaviour and actions of Azerbaijan and launching the necessary international mechanisms for that”, reads the statement.