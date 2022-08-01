The situation is under control of Artsakh’s Defense Army – Davit Babayan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Davit Babayan, referring to the situation in the border area of Artsakh, noted that there is no need to panic.

"Talking about the situation in Artsakh, I should say that there is no need to worry and panic, everything is under the control of our armed forces. I only ask you to follow absolutely official news and not to give in to provocations," ARMENPRESS reports Davit Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier today, the Defense Army of Artsakh had announced that in a number of sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Republic of Artsakh, on August 1, starting at 09:00, the Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation, making attempts to cross the contact line, which were stopped by the forces of the Defense Army of Artsakh.