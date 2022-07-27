Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July 2022

Turkish consulate in Mosul was shelled

Turkish consulate in Mosul was shelled

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Consulate located in the Iraqi city of Mosul has been bombed, ARMENPRESS reports, the Turkish "Anadolu" news agency informs.  

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey issued a condemning statement regarding the incident and threatened the side that carried out the attack, calling them terrorists.

According to Turkish sources, 4 rockets were fired at the consulate building, but there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]