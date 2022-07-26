Turkey,Azerbaijan coordinate normalization with Armenia - Erdogan

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the normalization process with Armenia.

“We’ve had a phone talk with Prime Minister Pashinyan on the occasion of religious festivals of the two countries, during which we exchanged congratulations. Of course, we also spoke about the process of normalization of relations between our country and Armenia. Azerbaijan was our red line from the beginning. We have said that we will open our border only after the Azerbaijan issue is solved. I was also glad to hear that Pashinyan shares with us similar ideas on regional peace and cooperation. Now we expect them to take concrete actions other than words. We are serious and determined in the normalization process with Armenia. We have the goal of full normalization and establishing good-neighborly relations,” Erdogan told the Turkish TRT.

The Turkish leader again said that they are coordinating the process with Azerbaijan.