FemInno: Celebrating Female Innovation in Armenia and in the Whole South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. A new celebration of female talent and leadership in business, science and technology is starting up this year in the capital of Armenia - Yerevan.

The founders called it FemInno to be able to feature female innovation and give it a new vibe in the so-called silicon mountains - Armenia. On 30-31 July FemInno is launching its first edition as the biggest annual international women innovation conference in Armenia and in the whole region of South Caucasus with a mission to promote female potential, to empower women and feature the value they create in male-dominated fields.

Moreover, FemInno also aims at positioning Armenia as a new innovative destination where women also have their say.

"FemInno has featured the topic of the conference as #FemaleisNOW to prove that instead of looking in the “future is tech” or “future is female”, we should confirm that the time is now!", - explains Seda Papoyan, the founder of FemInno.

The conference will feature 30+ speakers joining from all over the world: Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Germany, USA, UAE and of course Armenia. Among the speakers there are professional women and men from businesses, science and technology. Even several ambassadors of countries represented in Armenia joined the conference to share their expertise. FemInno organizers also managed to invite some government representatives to be sure that the change is gonna happen also on decision-making level.

As one-of-a-kind international initiative in the region, FemInno is backed by a number of international tech companies present in Armenia - among them Humanize, PMI Science, Adobe, Synopsys, Siemens, Semrush, Miro, ZEVIT, IPONWEB and others. They all share the values of diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace as well as the female leadership being the new normal. These and other companies are going to take part in the two-day FemInno Recruitment Fair held during the conference.

The participants will also benefit from a parallel workshop and master-class agenda. Being committed to spreading diversity culture and promoting female talent as a mission, FemInno also organizes a start-up competition for teams with at least 1 female founder. The final pitching session of the selected 10 teams will also take place during the conference.

FemInno has also a very dear component - the Female Talent Scholarship Fund created in the honor of a talented young Armenian woman Sona Mnatsakanyan gone too soon in a tragic car accident in April 2022. The still in process fundraising campaign is collecting funds to be awarded as scholarships to talented Armenian women in three main categories: - Renewable energy - Technology - Science.

Below are some featured speakers of FemInno 2022:

Ann Makosinski - 24 year old inspiring young inventor, writer and public speaker from Canada. She has given 5 TEDx talks and was included on both the Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 & the Times magazine's 30 under 30 lists.

Francesca Cavallo - an award-winning, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur and activist. She co-created the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book series and podcast and was the recipient of the Publisher's Weekly StarWatch Award in 2018.

Jumok Dada - with years of experience in the design industry and graduated with a first-class degree in Architecture, Jumoke grew her tech-enabled E-Commerce business that leverages mixed reality to sell furniture with zero capital from friends or family in Lagos Nigeria to a multi-million dollar business in a couple of years.

Lara Setrakian - the co-founder of News Deeply, now in collaboration with The New Humanitarian. She also serves as an Impact Partner with Fresco Capital, a global venture capital fund based in Singapore. Inc Magazine dubbed her one of the “Women Who Could Own the Future,” while Fast Company named her one of its “100 Most Creative People in Business.”

Daily discussions, planning, meetings, video calls, many sleepless nights in the backpack of a great team of women backed by a bunch of strong men - they are making FemInno the biggest women innovation conference in Armenia and in the region around.

The conference will take place in Yerevan at Karen Demirchyan sport/concert complex on July 30-31. Tickets are on sale.

To learn more about FemInno please visit the website: www.feminno.com