Mourad Papazian denied entry into Armenia over organizing 2021 attack on Pashinyan’s motorcade in Paris

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian authorities issued an explanation Friday regarding the grounds for denying French-Armenian community leader Mourad Papazian entry into Armenia.

In response to a query from ARMENPRESS, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Prime Minister’s Office said that Papazian, the Chairman of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), a citizen of France, was barred from entering Armenia pursuant to law because he was among those who “organized the attack” on the official motorcade of the Armenian PM’s delegation in France earlier in June, 2021.

ARMENPRESS: Please clarify the grounds of banning French citizen, Chairman of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), ARF Bureau member Mourad Frank Papazian from entering Armenia.

PMO: The person you mentioned was denied entry into the Republic of Armenia based on Clause G and Z, Article 8 of the Law on Foreign Nationals. This person is one of the organizers of the attack on the official motorcade – displaying the state flag of Armenia - of the governmental delegation led by the Prime Minister near the Armenian Embassy in France on June 1 last year. Various objects and items were thrown in the direction of the motorcade. The official Armenian flag-bearing car carrying the Prime Minister was attacked and the situation was resolved only as a result of intervention by French police and security forces.

Information showing what happened has been published by many media outlets, and the footage is available online. The other active participants of the attack were also denied entry into Armenia. Moreover, the Republic of Armenia does not have any reservations against any participant of peaceful rallies, while those who organized the attacks and took part in them were banned from entering the Republic of Armenia by law.

***

Article 8 of the Law on Foreign Nationals envisages the grounds for denying a foreign national entry visa, revoking a visa or banning from entering the country.