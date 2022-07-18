Prime Minister’s Cup Swimming Tournament to take place in Lake Sevan August 23

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister’s Cup Amateur Swimming Tournament will be held on August 23, 2022 in Lake Sevan near Shoghakat, Gegharkunik Province.

Prizes include 1,000,000 drams for 1st place, 600,000 drams for 2nd place, 400,000 drams for 3rd place, 150,000 drams for 4th place, 100,000 drams for 5th place and 75,000 drams for 6-10 places.

Applications, including ID and waiver, are open until July 22 at [email protected] (Swimming Federation).

Two age groups are defined for the tournament: Group A: 18-35 years old for women and 18-40 years old for men; Group B: 36 years old and above for women and 41 years old and above for men.

The tournament is a 1000 meter and 1500 meter swimming lane for women and men respectively.

The tournament is open for everyone above the age of 18, including amateur athletes, students, public and private sector employees, representatives of international organizations, diplomats, foreign tourists. Exceptions are persons who are included in sports rankings of swimming in Armenia or who have participated in national or international swimming tournaments in the last 5 years.

The tournament is organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia.