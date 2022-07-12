Marukyan calls Pashinyan-Erdogan telephone talk an important step in Armenia-Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, leader of the Bright Armenia party Edmon Marukyan commented on yesterday’s telephone conversation between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a statement on social media, Marukyan said that the last direct contact between the leaders of Armenia and Turkey took place 10 years ago, adding that “this is a very important step in the normalization process of the Armenian-Turkish relations”.

“We should understand that constantly having closed borders and zero diplomatic relations with Turkey will take us nowhere, especially taking into account also the realities of the last war. It’s important for the dialogue to continue and have its successful conclusion, in the form of opening of borders and establishment of diplomatic relations. Armenia continues the productive diplomacy”, he said.