PM Pashinyan, French-Armenian politician Georges Kepenekian refer to issues related to Armenian-French cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received French-Armenian politician Georges Kepenekian.

The Prime Minister saluted Mr. Kepenekian 's visit to the Motherland and highly appreciated his role in the development and strengthening of Armenian-French relations, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to issues related to Armenian-French cooperation and Armenia-Diaspora relations.