Best way to move forward is to unite: Ruben Vardanyan introduces goals of The Future Armenian initiative

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ruben Vardanyan, Тhe Future Armenian co-Initiator, the co-founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, is confident that The Future Armenian is an initiative giving an opportunity to work together, discuss new solution paths and make changes.

During a panel discussion at The Future Armenian Convention, Vardanyan said with this initiative they want to show that the Armenian people, who live not only in Armenia but also abroad, can really be united and find joint and effective solutions.

“It’s truly important that we manage to use our strongest sides. We have wonderful people living in Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora who should feel that we can change our future together. Today the only way to success in the world is the model of working and cooperating together, and we as well need to understand that the best way to move forward is the cooperation with all circles”, Ruben Vardanyan said.

According to him, most of the Armenian people are used to live with the past and remember the sad moments of the past. However, he notes that everyone should be only optimistic towards the future and understand that today the only right way is not to look back, but to look ahead.

Touching upon the historical responsibility of the Armenian people and the current challenges, Ruben Vardanyan said: “For many years education and science have been very important for the Armenian people. Today keeping this is one of the most important issues for me. One of our goals is for the educated Armenian again to become an example and model for all. The second one is Artsakh which is a red line for me. We should get out of the status of a victim, we are a winning nation, it should be in our blood and genes that we can and must win. Thirdly, we need to clearly understand that the 21st century is our century, and we should use its opportunities for the development and the best future of Armenia because we bear a responsibility before our fallen boys, our children and our future generations”, Ruben Vardanyan said.