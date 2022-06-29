Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, Diplomatic Adviser to French Minister of Armed Forces discuss regional security

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Vincent Braconier, the Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, the Office of the Security Council Secretary said.

During the meeting the sides discussed regional security-related issues and their possible developments, in the context of which Armen Grigoryan presented Armenia’s approaches on ensuring regional security.

The sides also discussed the bilateral cooperation prospects in security field.