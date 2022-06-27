International Center for Standardization and Certification “HALAL” to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The International Center for Standardization and Certification “HALAL” is expected to be established in Armenia for boosting the export process of local production.

Today, on June 27, the specialists of the ICSC HALAL met with Armenian business community representatives in the ministry of economy.

“The cooperation with the Center will provide local manufacturers with an opportunity to export the local production to the Eastern market and have new partners”, Head of the Department of Development of Quality Infrastructure at the Ministry of Economy of Armenia Zhanna Zakaryan said.

The Center carries out certification of products and services, including for trade and public food.

“Certification will be provided for meat products, poultry, fish, milk, dairy products, bakery, confectionery, food additives, other food, healthcare and perfumes, cosmetics, tourism, spa services, hairdressing, fitness and taxi services”, Aidar Gazizov, Director General ICSC HALAL said.

HALAL Center is a leading certification body in Russia and abroad. The Center is operating since 2002. It has already established partnering relations with the manufacturers of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. More than 40 companies are currently exporting their production to the countries of Middle East – the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, through the Center.