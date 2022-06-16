Russian Prosecutor General highlights role of prosecutors in preventing escalation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov highlighted the role of the Prosecutions of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in preventing escalation in Nagorno Karabakh.

On June 16 Igor Krasnov met with Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia said.

“Together with the Azerbaijani officials in a trilateral format, we have made every effort for the restoration of peace in that region and for the prevention of escalation of tension within the local population”, the Russian Prosecutor General said.

He said there should not be a unilateral and deliberate approach if the talk is about restoring peace and security, protecting human rights and freedoms and investigating crimes. He expressed the readiness of the Russian military prosecutors stationed in Nagorno Karabakh to provide all support.

At the meeting Igor Krasnov thanked Artur Davtyan for the constructive approach to the cooperation with the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and highlighted Mr. Davtyan’s dedication to the principles of professional ethics, independence and impartiality.