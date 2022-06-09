Armenia continues to believe Russian peacekeepers are able to restore status quo established in NK by 2020 statement- FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continues to believe that the Russian peacekeeping mission is able to restore the status quo established in Nagorno Karabakh by the 2020 trilateral statement, the situation as of March 23, 2022, which has been violated by the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Parukh village in Askeran, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan on June 9.

FM Mirzoyan said that Russia played a vital role in the stop of the aggression unleashed against Artsakh.

“The deployment of peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh as a factor to prevent provocations and ensure the security of the people of Artsakh is aimed at creating conditions for restoring the normal life and ensuring stability and security in our region”, the Armenian FM said.