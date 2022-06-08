PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan visited Lori province

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, visited Lori province on June 6-7 where she held more than 10 official and private meetings.

The visit started in Vanadzor town, particularly in the Vanadzor medical center where Anna Hakobyan was welcomed by the Governor of Lori, the acting mayor of Vanadzor and the director of the hospital.

Anna Hakobyan visited the maternity hospital in the town. Meeting with the parents of new-born babies, Anna Hakobyan said that the future of children depends on their parents, expressing hope that they will pay great attention to the health and education of their children.

Anna Hakobyan was also introduced on the new physiotherapy department at the medical center. The center is operating since February this year and has been renovated with the support of the Aznavour Foundation. The department serves as a rehabilitation center for the war participants, however, it also provides services to civilians. The department is equipped with the latest equipment meeting the highest European standards. According to the head of the department Artur Mkhitaryan, the center is the second in Armenia with its capacities, after the Soldier’s House rehabilitation center.

The next station was Darpas village where Anna Hakobyan met with the family of serviceman Karen Avetyan fallen at the 2020 Artsakh war. Karen’s mother welcomed Anna Hakobyan and accompanied her to her son’s bedroom. Karen Avetyan was the only child of the family.