FLYONE Armenia expands geography of flights: Tehran, Beirut under consideration

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia is expanding the geography of its flights, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE Armenia Aram Ananyan told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that they consider several important destinations of the Middle East.

“We plan to include Tehran and Beirut this year, and if possible, we will expand the geography in other directions. Our goal is to increase the passenger flow to and outside Armenia. The demand for aviation services is increasing globally. Research shows that the current demand for aviation services passes the pre-pandemic figures. As an airline, we should do everything to meet this demand by responding to the international trends”, Aram Ananyan said.

The airline has recently enlarged its aviation park with a new aircraft. The third aircraft – Airbus A319 with 144 seats, has already arrived in Armenia. It allows to expand the geography of flights, add new directions, increase the frequency of flights and provide aviation services in better quality.

“You know that problems emerged with the possibility of transit through Turkey’s airspace. I would like to note that the problems were resolved also with the active support of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia”, Aram Ananyan said.

Starting June 17, the airline is resuming the regular direct flights from Yerevan to Lyon and Paris. The Chairman of the Board said that the possibility of operating charter flights in summer to popular vacation sites for Armenians is also being considered.