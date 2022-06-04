60 injured as protesters clash with police in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. A total of 60 people were hospitalized as anti-government protesters clashed with the police in Yerevan in front of the Prime Minister’s residence on June 3, the ministry of healthcare said.
Among the hospitalized 39 are police officers.
As of 08:30, June 4, 50 of the injured were discharged from hospitals.
The other injured are in satisfactory condition.
